



A Lyft driver who followed directions provided by their phone’s navigation app turned and ended up getting stuck because there wasn’t a road.

According to CHP in Stockton, a driver was using the Waze navigation app and was told to take a turn. They took the turn, but went off the road and into an orchard where they got stuck in the mud.

Officers remind drivers that, despite what their navigation app tells them, they should be aware of their surroundings so accidents like this don’t occur.