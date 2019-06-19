Filed Under:Stockton CHP, Stockton News, talkers, Waze


STOCKTON (CBS13) – A Lyft driver who followed directions provided by their phone’s navigation app turned and ended up getting stuck because there wasn’t a road.

According to CHP in Stockton, a driver was using the Waze navigation app and was told to take a turn. They took the turn, but went off the road and into an orchard where they got stuck in the mud.

(credit: Stockton CHP)

Officers remind drivers that, despite what their navigation app tells them, they should be aware of their surroundings so accidents like this don’t occur.