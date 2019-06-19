File of money. (Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images) File of money. (Photo Illustration by Alex Wong/Getty Images)





Sacramento-area workers make an average of 27 dollars and 13 cents an hour, fifth most in the state and nine percent more than the national average.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its May 2018 report on Wednesday. It shows those working in Management roles earn the most in the region and those working in Food Preparation and Serving earn the least.

Highest Mean Hourly Wage in Sacramento-Roseville-Arden Arcade:

Management: $56.46 (US: $58.44) Legal: $54.13 (US: $52.25) Healthcare Practitioners and Technical: $51.03 (US: $39.42) Architecture and Engineering: $47.46 (US: $42.08) Computer and Mathematical: $43.53 (US: $44.01)

Lowest Mean Hourly Wage in Sacramento-Roseville-Arden Arcade:

Food Preparation and Serving: $13.43 (US: $12.30) Personal Care and Service: $13.47 (US: $13.51) Farming, Fishing, Forestry: $13.59 (US: $14.49) Building, Grounds Cleaning, Maintenance: $16.52 (US: $14.43) Transportation and Material Moving: $17.86 (US: $18.41)

Person Care Aides make up the largest occupation group (31,980 employees) in the Sacramento Metropolitan Area; Secretaries and Administrative Assistants (except Legal, Medical, and Executive) make up the smallest group (13,610).

Nationally, workers make an average of 24 dollars and 98 cents and only 11 of California’s 26 Metropolitan regions make more than that average. Statewide, workers made an average of 25 dollars and 41 cents.

Statewide Average Hourly Rates:

San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara: $38.69 San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward: $34.81 San Diego-Carlsbad: $27.93 Los-Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim: $27.83 Sacramento-Roseville-Arden Arcade: $27.13 Napa: $26.59 Santa Rosa: $26.58 Vallejo-Fairfield: $26.39 Santa Maria-Santa Barbara: $26.39 Santa Cruz-Watsonville: $26.21 Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura: $26.16 Yuba City: $24.64 San Luis Obispo-Paso Robles-Arroyo Grande: $24.30 Salinas: $23.89 Bakersfield: $23.77 Redding: $23.62 Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario: $23.60 Stockton-Lodi: $23.55 Hanford-Corcoran: $23.16 Madera: $22.92 Fresno: $22.76 Merced: $22.72 Modesto: $22.60 Chico: $22.17 El Centro: $21.90 Visalia-Porterville: $20.53

The Bureau of Labor Statistics puts the Occupational Employment Statistics Report every May.