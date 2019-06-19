AUBURN (CBS13) – A jewelry store owner in Auburn is being credited for leading police to a stolen wedding ring worth tens of thousands of dollars.

Marguerita Swann, owner of Golden Swann Jewelry, bought a ring from a walk-in customer, but after the sale, says the transaction appeared “suspicious”. She contacted Auburn police who then let the public know about the ring.

A short time later, a woman came forward claiming that her home had been burglarized and that several items, including her wedding ring, had been stolen. She was able to describe the ring in detail as well as a photo and sales appraisal of the ring. It was valued at over $30,000.

Police investigators are continuing their investigation into the burglary.