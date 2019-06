PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – Placer County residents might see smoke this morning as Cal Fire firefighters conduct their annual Fiddyment Burn Training north of Roseville.

Volunteer and department firefighters will be out between east Catlett Road and Sunset Boulevard West, west of Fiddyment Road, starting at 8 a.m.

On Wednesday, hey’ll burn the edges of the section of grass so it’s ready for full burn training over the weekend.