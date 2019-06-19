SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Construction will start Monday, June 24 on a 13-mile stretch of Interstate 80 in Sacramento and will last until December.

The project spans from about 0.2 miles west of West El Camino Avenue to about 0.2 miles east of Watt Avenue. Approximately 140,000 vehicles travel this stretch of I-80 daily.

Caltrans will fix the pavement and repair damaged surfaces on nine different ramps: West El Camino, I-5/I-80 Interchange, Truxel, Northgate, Norwood, Raley, Winters, Longview, Watt. According to Caltrans, “The pavement condition of these ramps and connectors varies, but each shows signs of major distress.”

Crews will also upgrade curbs ramps to meet American With Disability Act requirements.

Much of the construction work will happen at night.

The 17 million dollar project is being paid for using money from SB 1.

O.C. Jones and Sons is in charge of the project.