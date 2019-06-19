YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — A 6-year-old boy is dead and four people are injured after a driver suspected of DUI hit the victims’ vehicle and sent it tumbling down an embankment on Interstate 5 in Woodland.

The driver, 34-year-old Shane M. Carlyle of Sacramento, is facing vehicular manslaughter and DUI charges.

Just after 9 p.m. Tuesday, a 2004 Nissan pickup truck carrying five people — the driver and four other passengers, ages 10, 7, and two six-year-olds — was heading northbound on Interstate 5 at County Road 22 just outside of Woodland when the suspect, who was driving a 2006 BMW, came up from behind the Nissan at a high rate of speed and hit the Nissan, pushing off the road and down a large embankment where it came to rest in a field, according to a statement from the CHP Woodland Area Office.

One passenger in the Nissan, a 6-year-old boy, was killed. The driver suffered moderate injuries, and the three other passengers in the Nissan sustained major injuries and were taken by ambulance to UC Davis Medical Center.

The driver of the BMW suffered minor injuries and was admitted to Kaiser Vacaville. He will be placed under arrest once he is released.

Lanes of Interstate 5 were closed as a result of the crash.

CHP said several vehicles were involved in the crash and one overturned.