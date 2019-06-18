Culinerdy Cruizer
524 12th Street
Sacramento
916.512.0221
http://www.nerdytruck.com/

Joy Pop
Facebook @JoyPopSac, email: joypopsacramento@gmail.com , phone: 916-341-9027
http://www.joypop.co

Veggie Box
https://landbasedlearning.org/veggies

FIBER HACKS FOR SUMMER WEIGHT LOSS
1. BEANS:
2. RASPBERRIES
3. NO BAKE FIBER HIT COOKIES
4. FIBER SUPPLEMENT
http://www.deborahenos.com

Camp Fire Art Exhibit
https://archivalgallery.com/media-press/stephanie-taylor-june-2019/

Johnny Gottstein
Financial Professional
http://www.gpis4u.org

Summer Meals
https://cpb-us-w2.wpmucdn.com/blogs.egusd.net/dist/8/1517/files/2019/06/2019-Summer-Meal-Site-Info-EGUSD.pdf

Higher 2 Hired
higher2hired.com

Ashton & Price Attorneys
916-786-7787

#CIPSAC
Friday, June 21
5 to 9 p.m.
Cesar Chavez Plaza, 910 I Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Artists: Smith & Thell, Island of Black & White, Occupy the Trees and DJ Lady Kate
GoDowntownSac.com/CIP

Alyssa Starr – Mother of Macros
http://www.motherofmacros.com

