MODESTO (CBS13) – Stephen E. Blaire, bishop emeritus of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Stockton, has died at age 77.

He died at his residence at Our Lady of Fatima Parish in Modesto, according to a statement from the Stockton Diocese.

Blaire was appointed the fifth Bishop of the Stockton Diocese on January 19, 1999 and served until January 23, 2018.

Funeral arrangement have not yet been announced.