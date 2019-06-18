



Sprouts Farmers Market of Phoenix, Arizona is recalling Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach in conventional and organic 16 ounce bags because it could contain Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, the FDA reports.

The spinach is manufactured by National Frozen Foods of Oregon.

Here are the details about the products being recalled:

Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500982, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.

Sprouts Frozen Organic Cut Leaf Spinach, 16oz. bag, UPC 87487500991, Lot 19031203A03, USE BY 12/03/21. Identifying information can be found on the back of the package.





The product was distributed to retail locations in 20 states including California, Arizona, and Nevada.

The recall came after random sampling of the product revealed the bacteria. Sprouts Farmers Market has removed all of the affected product from stores and is conducting an investigation into National Frozen Foods in order to ensure proper food standards are being used.

So far, no one has reported becoming sick from the spinach.