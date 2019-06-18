Filed Under:Calaveras County, Lake Tulloch, plane crash, Trent Johnson
CALAVERAS COUNTY (CBS13) — On Tuesday, crews recovered the single prop plane that crashed into Lake Tulloch Sunday.

Pilot Trent Johnson, pictured with his sons, (left to right) Shelby Johnson, Will Johnson, and Ryan Johnson. The picture was taken May 31 as the twins graduated at Johansen High in Modesto. (credit: Johnson Family)

The plane struck nearby power lines and crashed, sinking more than 100 feet below the surface.

Crews needed a crane and a barge to recover the plane.

The pilot of that plane has been identified as Trent Johnson.

His family released a statement Tuesday regarding the tragic plane accident.

“Trent Johnson had a passion for flying. Since he was a little boy he dreamed of flying, eventually getting his pilot’s license, and marrying into a family who also loved to fly. Trent died on Sunday, Father’s Day, while doing something that gave him such great joy.

‘Our three boys and I are deeply grieving,’ said Trent’s wife, Sarah Mesenhimer-Johnson. ‘Right now we are dealing with a sudden and yet repeated tragedy. Never would we have imagined that the boy’s beloved father would be taken from us 13 years after their grandfather – my dad – died in the same manner.'”