



— On Tuesday, crews recovered the single prop plane that crashed into Lake Tulloch Sunday.

The plane struck nearby power lines and crashed, sinking more than 100 feet below the surface.

Crews needed a crane and a barge to recover the plane.

The pilot of that plane has been identified as Trent Johnson.

His family released a statement Tuesday regarding the tragic plane accident.

“Trent Johnson had a passion for flying. Since he was a little boy he dreamed of flying, eventually getting his pilot’s license, and marrying into a family who also loved to fly. Trent died on Sunday, Father’s Day, while doing something that gave him such great joy.

‘Our three boys and I are deeply grieving,’ said Trent’s wife, Sarah Mesenhimer-Johnson. ‘Right now we are dealing with a sudden and yet repeated tragedy. Never would we have imagined that the boy’s beloved father would be taken from us 13 years after their grandfather – my dad – died in the same manner.'”