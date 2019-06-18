



SAN JOSE (CBS13) – The San Jose Sharks traded veteran defenseman Justin Braun to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for second- and third-round draft picks.

Braun was drafted by the Sharks in 2007 and played 607 NHL games, putting him sixth all-time on the franchise list for a defenseman. He played in 84 Stanley Cup Playoff games, including three Conference Finals and one Stanley Cup. In his career, he’s posted 154 points (24 goals, 130 assists).

The Flyers will give up their second-round pick in 2019 (41st overall) and a third-round pick in 2020.

On Monday, the Sharks re-signed defenseman Erik Karlsson to an eight-year deal.

The Sharks open their preseason September 17 at SAP Center.