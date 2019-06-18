Jump Scooters hit the streets of Sacramento and West Sacramento today.





Get ready to see more of those red JUMP bikes around Sacramento and the surrounding communities.

Uber, which operates JUMP, got a new permit to operate in Sacramento and is expanding its fleet of bikes and scooters from 620 to 1170. Every quarter it expects to add an additional 250 vehicles.

JUMP is also expanding its coverage area from 28 square miles to 51 square miles.

JUMP launched in Sacramento in May 2018 and is considered the company’s most successful market.