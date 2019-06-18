Credit: Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell
IRVINE, Calif. (CBS) – Taco Bell is giving away free tacos on Tuesday as part of its “Steal A Taco” promotion during the NBA Finals.
Anyone can stop by a Taco Bell from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to pick up a complimentary Doritos Locos Taco. But customers placing an order online through the Taco Bell website or app can grab their free taco any time on Tuesday.
Taco lovers have the Golden State Warriors to thank for the promotion, as they “stole” a game on the road against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.