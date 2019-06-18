IRVINE, Calif. (CBS) – Taco Bell is giving away free tacos on Tuesday as part of its “Steal A Taco” promotion during the NBA Finals.

Anyone can stop by a Taco Bell from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. to pick up a complimentary Doritos Locos Taco. But customers placing an order online through the Taco Bell website or app can grab their free taco any time on Tuesday.

A game was stolen…And so were tacos. Stop into Taco Bell on June 18 from 2-6PM to score your free Doritos® Locos Tacos. Or better yet, any time online or on the app. pic.twitter.com/L9i7430XtY — Taco Bell (@tacobell) June 3, 2019

Taco lovers have the Golden State Warriors to thank for the promotion, as they “stole” a game on the road against the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals.