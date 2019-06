Firefighters are setting live fires on Tuesday, but it’s all for a good cause.

At 9 a.m., Sacramento Metro Fire crews are training, using controlled burns, in South Sacramento off of Caselman Road.

You might see smoke and see firefighting crews conducting drills of live-fire scenarios in buildings, but there is no need for alarm.

Firefighters will also train at same the location on Wednesday and Friday.

