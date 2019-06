Fire truck rushing to the scene of an emergency. Long exposure to emphasize motion.

CARMICHAEL (CBS13) – Firefighters battled an apartment fire Tuesday in Carmichael.

The fire broke out at apartments in the 4700 block of El Camino Avenue, according to the Sacramento Metro Fire Department.

Crews were able to knock down the fire, and a search of the structure revealed that there were no inhabitants inside.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.