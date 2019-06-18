SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — After 45 years, locally-owned Dimple Records is closing its doors for good.

According to Andrew Radakovitz, the son of the founders, it’s time for his parents to retire. Radakovitz also cited declining sales as part of the reason why the owners chose to close the business.

Andrew’s father, John Radakovitz, started the company in 1974 with located in Rancho Cordova and Roseville. The chain expanded to seven locations, selling CDs, books, DVDs, and video games.

A store closing sale will begin Wednesday.

Radakovitz did not say when the company will officially close.