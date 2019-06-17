SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – There were fewer traffic fatalities in 2018 than in 2017, the government predicts.

In a report issued Monday, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimated there were 36,750 people killed nationwide in vehicle crashes last year. It’s a 1 percent decrease from 2017 when 37,133 people were killed in traffic accidents.

In Region 9, which includes California and Arizona, there was an estimated 4 percent decrease in fatalities over the previous year.

Additionally, the last reported quarter (Oct.-Dec. 2018) marks the seventh straight quarter of declining fatalities for the corresponding quarter from the prior year.

The NHTSA says it cannot speculate on which factors contributed to declining fatal crashes.

The final report will be available later this year.