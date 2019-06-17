SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Spirit Airlines starts flying out of Sacramento International Airport on Thursday and is giving away a free three-night trip to Las Vegas to one traveler and a guest.

Spirit will fly out of Terminal B and offer daily nonstop service to Las Vegas and more than 20 connecting destinations.

In order to win the “Spiritaneous” getaway, which includes hotel accommodations, travelers need to show up at Terminal B from 6 am-7:30 am with their bags packed. At 7:45 am, Spirit will pick a winner from the submitted entries and the winner and a guest will immediately take off.