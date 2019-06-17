SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Sacramento woman and a Galt man have been charged on suspicion of sex trafficking of a child.

Eva Symone Christian, 22, of Sacramento, was arrested by FBI agents on June 14 on charges of conspiring to engage in sex trafficking and sex trafficking of a child, according to a statement from U.S. Attorney McGregor W. Scott.

Between September and October 2018, Christian, along with Robert Pierre Duncan, 24, of Galt, allegedly recruited, transported, harbored, and maintained a minor victim, knowing that the victim would be caused to engage in prostitution, court documents claim.

Duncan was arrested on by FBI agents on May 31, 2019 for the same charges Christian is facing.

If convicted of a sex trafficking of a child, Christian and Duncan each face a minimum sentence of 10 years behind bars and a maximum fine of $250,000.