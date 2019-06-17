SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - MAY 19: Martin Jones #31 of the San Jose Sharks allows a second goal to Jaden Schwartz #17 of the St. Louis Blues in Game Five of the Western Conference Final during the 2019 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at SAP Center on May 19, 2019 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

SAN JOSE (CBS13) – The San Jose Sharks came up short in their quest for a Stanley Cup title but will start the long road to capturing next season’s Cup on September 17 when the team hosts its first preseason game.

San Jose released the preseason schedule Monday. The Sharks will play six games total: three at the SAP Center and three away.

Tuesday, Sept. 17: Anaheim 7:30 pm

Wednesday, Sept. 18: @ Calgary 6 pm

Saturday, Sept. 21: Vegas 5 pm

Tuesday, Sept. 24: @ Anaheim 7 pm

Thursday, Sept. 26: Calgary 7:30 pm

Sunday, Sept. 29: @ Vegas 5 pm

Individual game tickets are not on sale yet but are available by purchasing Sharks365 or half-season plans.