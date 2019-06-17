SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A rainbow flag will fly in front of the California State Capitol until the end of the month as part of the state’s celebration of LGBTQ Pride Month. It’s the first time in state history the pride flag has flown in front of the Capitol.

The flag was raised this morning for the first time by staff from the California Department of General Services and it will hang through July 1.

Governor Gavin Newsom requested the addition of the pride flag, saying in a statement: “In California, we celebrate and support our lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community’s right to live out loud – during Pride month and every month. By flying the pride flag over the State Capitol, we send a clear message that California is welcoming and inclusive to all, regardless of how you identify or who you love.”

The pride flag has previously hung over balconies both inside and outside the building, but never on the flagpole out front. In 2015, when the US Supreme Court granted same-sex couples the right to marry, rainbow colors illuminated the Capitol dome.