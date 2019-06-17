Lili Reinhart is set to star and executive produce Amazon Studios’ coming-of-age romantic drama “Chemical Hearts.” Lili- who is best known for playing Betty Cooper on The CW drama series “Riverdale” – is on board for the lead in the film adaptation of Krystal Sutherland’s young adult novel “Our Chemical Hearts”. The movie will follow Henry Page, a teen who has never been in love and is focusing all his attention on getting good grades and attending a decent college. When he meets Grace Town, a new student who walks with a cane, wears oversized boys’ clothes, and rarely seems to shower. He begins editing the school newspaper with her and quickly finds himself falling for her.