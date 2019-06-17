STOCKTON (CBS13) – A sheriff’s deputy in San Joaquin County is getting kudos for stopping alleged golf cart thieves in Stockton.

On Sunday, two juvenile suspects reportedly stole two golf carts and a side-by-side tractor at Stockton Golf and Country Club.

Deputy Nocon was called out to the scene and spotted the suspects driving the golf carts north of the golf club. They they got out of the carts and tried to run away.

Deputy Nocon caught the suspects, who were then booked into juvenile hall. The tractor has not been located.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the tractor is asked to call the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office and reference number 19-14776.