SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was killed and another person was injured in a crash on Business 80 overnight. At one point, the crash closed all lanes of the freeway.

At around 2 a.m., a vehicle was traveling too fast on Business 80 near E Street and struck the center divider and flipped over. The driver then got out of their vehicle, according to authorities.

A good Samaritan saw the incident and got out of their vehicle and went over to the other driver. At that point, another driver hit both of the people, killing the driver of the first car and injuring the good Samaritan.

One person has been arrested for DUI in connection with the crash.

Not long after, a postal service truck crashed into a guardrail. That person was not injured.