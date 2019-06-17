



— A piece of Sacramento’s past will be preserved after some uncertainty about the fixture.

Renovations to the Community Center Theater brought down a massive chandelier, but the city did not know what to do with it.

The mid-century modern chandelier hangs inside the Community Center Theatre and is 50 feet long and 20 feet wide. It has hung there for more than 40 years but is now in the way of a nearly $73 million renovation and expansion of the convention center.

Nobody wanted to take the monstrous piece of history and moving the piece would cost more than $30,000.

The chandelier had to be removed by June 7 so contractors could stay on their construction timelines. The City had explored several options for the fixture, including donating it, but couldn’t find any takers due to the size of the piece and the limited opportunities for placing it in public buildings.

Recently, Otto Construction stepped up, offering to remove and package the fixture for free.

The chandelier is now being stored at a Sacramento facility. The city said it will most likely be moved to a different building. The fixture is city-owned, so donating it would require council approval, but recycling or refurbishing it would not require the same approval.

Both the Community Center Theater and the Sacramento Convention Center, which will close in July, are scheduled to re-open in Fall 2020.