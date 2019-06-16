Mezcalito Oaxacan Cuisine
5065 Pacific Street
Rocklin
916.701.4772

LA CROSTA
330 3rd Street
West Sacramento
916.389.0372
lacrostapizzabar.com

Costanza’s
2107 L St.
Sacramento
https://www.theamericanoutlaws.com/chapters/california

Mount Vernon Memorial Park & Mortuary
Free Hot Dogs & Root Beer Floats
10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m
8201 Greenback Lane
Fair Oaks
http://www.mountvernonmemorialpark.com

2019 Bayside Church Car Show
Sunday, June 16, 9:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m (gates open at 7a)
Bayside Adventure Church, 6401 Stanford Ranch Rd, Roseville, CA 95678.
Free
https://adventure.baysideonline.com/event/bayside-car-show/

Father’s Day Sunday Drives
6/16/19 10:00 am to 3 pm
2200 Font Street, Sacramento CA 95818
COST Free with admission to the museum

Goose Port
316 Vernon St.
Roseville
(916) 270-9637
gooseport.com

Dad’s Breakfast
Find an IHOP Near You
http://www.ihop.com/en

Dr. Tracy Shafizadeh
Infant Nutrition Expert And Scientist
Evivo.com (for more info on infant nutrition)

Strawberry Lemonade Shortcake
https://oakmontofroseville.com/

Dr. Emily Stein the “bacteria whisperer” from TEEF health.
https://www.teefhealth.com/site/

