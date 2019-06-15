VACAVILLE (CBS13) — Police say thieves took more than $8,000 of merchandise from one of the outlet stores.

According to officials, the thieves walked into the store and loaded up with as much merchandise as they could carry, then casually walked out the front door.

Police were notified of the theft immediately after and provided with a detailed description of the suspects and their car.

Unfortunately, police say the suspects covered the license plate of their newer model Chevy SUV with a garbage bag.

Investigators are asking anyone that happened to be in the area of the outlets on the morning of June 9th around 10am that witnessed anything that may assist in this investigation to contact Officer Jimenez at 707-449-5200.