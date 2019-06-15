



) – A computer glitch at Target stores has been repaired after thousands of frustrated shoppers were unable to purchase their goods at the checkout registers across the country, on Saturday.

The system-wide outage started before noon, and lasted about 2 hours, creating a chaotic morning for shoppers on the eve of Father’s day.

According to a statement, the temporary outage was “a result of an internal technology issue,” and not due to a data or security breach like the one that compromised the personal information of millions of Target shoppers in December 2013.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and frustration this caused for our guests,” said Target Corporate Public Relations Lead Danielle Schumann.

News of the outage spread quickly as shoppers vented their frustrations on social media, posting pictures of long lines and chaos. The hashtag #Targetgeddon was coined quickly.

“Today shall be marked as the day the @target registers went down and everyone lost their (expletive) minds,” wrote one customer in a Tweet.