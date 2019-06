PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — The fast-moving, cold water is causing issues in the American River this weekend.

Four people were trapped on a rock at the confluence Saturday and had to be rescued.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office, Auburn Fire Department, and Cal Fire were all there for the rescue and brought the four people safely back to land.