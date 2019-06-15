



— Two boating deputies are being hailed as heroes after saving a drowning woman in the San Joaquin River last Saturday.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office said deputies Silva and Glissman noticed a boat near a piling near the Port of Stockton. They noticed a man throwing a floatation cushion into the water and heard loud screams from a female near the piling.

The woman was in the water with her hand caught on a blue line that was attached to the piling. Deputies said she was frantic and struggling to keep her head above water, fighting for her life. Her husband then yelled to deputies that she was drowning and could not swim.

The deputies positioned their boat against the piling and grabbed the woman’s arm but she nearly pulled Deputy Silva into the water with her. Instead, Deputy Glissman took off his life jacket and placed it on the victim. He then pulled the emergency cord and deployed the inflation canister.

After that, they were able to cut the victim free from the blue line and take her to meet medical personnel at the Stockton Sailing Club.

Deputies said the victim only suffered superficial injuries but was visibly shaken from the incident.