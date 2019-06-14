ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – A 17-year-old boy has been arrested, accused of killing his sister’s boyfriend.

A shooting happened along the 9100 block of Pershing Avenue in Orangevale late Thursday morning. Deputies responded a little after 10 a.m. to investigate a reported family dispute. While on their way, deputies got a report that someone had been shot, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department.

A man in his early 20s was soon found at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Medics took him to the hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.

A 17-year-old boy, who is the brother of the victim’s girlfriend, has been charged with murder. The shooting happened after he and the victim reportedly got into a fight.

The suspect’s name is being withheld due to his age.