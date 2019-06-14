SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) – For those who plan to head to the waterways this Father’s Day weekend, there are some

continued snow melt from what’s left of the Sierra snow pack, is making it’s way to the valley and river temperatures are running cold.

This heat is bringing more people to the water, and on Thursday, there was another river rescue along the American River. A fisherman is now hospitalized after being swept into deep water. It is believed he had a medical emergency. Now, now fire crews are investigating whether the cold water is to blame.

“Cold water less than 70 degrees can affect the body in less than one minute of exposure,” said. “Anybody who is in that water is going to be compromised … …”

The fisherman wasn’t wearing a life jacket when he had the medical emergency. He was found face first in the water.