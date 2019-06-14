



A massage therapist who used to work in Sacramento has been arrested for alleged sex crimes.

Twenty-nine-year-old Anthony Wearing of Oxnard was charged with felony forcible digital penetration and sexual battery penetration stemming from an incident during a massage on June 8 at a Ventura spa, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

Wearing had been working at the Massage Envy spa for just a week when the alleged incident happened. Wearing had previously worked in Sacramento and Hermosa Beach, the D.A. says.

Wearing is being held in jail on $100,000 bail.

Anyone else who may have been the victim of Wearing is asked to contact Det. Alyse Quiroz of the Ventura Police Department at (805) 339-4413.