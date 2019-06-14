PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 03: Head coach Igor Kokoskov of the Phoenix Suns reacts during the first half of the NBA game against the Utah Jazz at Talking Stick Resort Arena on April 03, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)





The Sacramento Kings on Friday announced Head Coach Luke Walton’s coaching staff for the upcoming NBA season.

Igor Kokoskov, Bob Beyer, Jesse Mermuys, and Roy Rana have been selected as assistant coaches, according to a team statement.

Kokoskov most recently worked as the head coach of the Phoenix Suns.

Also being added to the staff are Bobby Jackson as the team’s assistant player development coach, Jonah Herscu as advance scout and Will Scott as head video coordinator and player development coach.