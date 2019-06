SODA SPRINGS (CBS13) – People planning to head up to the mountains today might want to delay their trip for an hour or two.

All eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 were blocked on Friday after a big rig overturned and burst into flames in the Sierra.

The crash happened at Soda Springs.

Fortunately, the driver was not injured.

Caltrans crews cleaned up the mess. The truck was hauling frozen food when it overturned.