



The Manteca Unified School District is taking action after a video surfaced showing an FFA adviser mistreating a sheep.

Video of a Weston Ranch High School Future Farmers of America adviser punching and wrenching a sheep’s neck shocked many in the area including the officials at the Manteca Unified School District.

“We do not condone this behavior. We immediately took action and removed the instructor from a competitive event,” said district spokesperson Victoria Brunn.

Students in the FFA program at Weston Ranch wouldn’t talk about the incident or the advisor in question but said they are taught to humanely handle livestock, not hurt them.

”Petting them isn’t going to do anything. You have to be physical to get their attention,” said Justin Ordner.

Ordner, 18, is a master sheep showman.

“In showmanship, it’s all about you. In market, it’s all about the animal,” Ordner said.

He demonstrated how sheep are shown in the ring.

“I push into her and she pushes against me. It shows how tight she is,” he said as he posed like he would in the show ring for a judge.

“At the beginning, I couldn’t even catch my sheep,” said sophomore Allie Glissman.

Glissman said it takes training from the time the sheep are born and a lot of time out in the barn.

“In FFA I really learned patience,” Glissman said.

Ordner agreed.

“I have taken away a lot of leadership and discipline. FFA is a group thing, you can’t do it by yourself,” Ordner said.

It’s this team approach that builds confidence and teaches students to succeed.

There are 1,600 FFA members district-wide.

“We teach them basic life skills and dedication and how to be thriving members of society,” said Ag Advisor Kristen Buck.

The school district hopes this incident doesn’t overshadow all the hard work and accomplishments they have achieved.