WEST SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Traffic is being affected in the area of westbound Interstate 80, just east of Reed Avenue so workers can repair parts of the road, the CHP says.

The far-right lane is closed as crews make the repairs.

The right lane of I-80 w/b, east of Reed Avenue is closed for emergency road repairs. The estimated time to reopen the roadway is today at 4:00 p.m. Please use alternate routes to avoid delays. Alternate Route: I-80 westbound to I-5 s/b. I-5 s/b to U.S. 50 w/b. pic.twitter.com/bjjlyTDBhJ — CHP Woodland (@chp_woodland) June 14, 2019

The estimated time to reopen the roadway is 4 p.m.

Drivers are being encouraged to use alternate routes to avoid delays.

Alternate Routes:

– Westbound I-80 to southbound I-5 .

– Southbound I-5 to U.S. westbound 50.