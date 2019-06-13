Brian Wallace

Folsom Telegraph Best of the Best Artist

Smart Axe

11151 Trade Center Dr., #106

Rancho Cordova

Father’s Day-Dad’s Cruise on the River, with BBQ!

Sun, June 16, 2019

12:30 PM – 2:00 PM PDT (boarding at 12)

1110 Front Street, Old Sacramento

Docked below Rio City Cafe and Joes Crab Shack

COST Child $39 Adult $59

http://www.rivercityqueen.com/luncheon-cruises/

WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT 18TH ANNUAL GALA

HYATT REGENCY

1209 L STREET

SACRAMENTO

JUNE 20

5:30PM – 8:45PM

http://www.womens-empowerment.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEWorks

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WE_Works

Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus

June 14th @ 7:30PM

June 15th @ 2:00PM

C.K. McClatchy High School

$15 Student

$25 General

$40 VIP (with pre-show Drag performance)

http://www.sacgaymenschorus.org

Grand Opening: 1920’s style

June 15 is the general open house, and an invitation-only

Great Gatsby costume party at 7pm

1011 K Street

Free

CapitalBooksOnK.com

Regency Place Senior Living

http://www.regencyplaceseniorliving.com

Independent Senior Apartments, Assisted Living and Memory Care.

916-681-7800

http://www.regencyplaceseniorliving.com