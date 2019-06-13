Brian Wallace
Folsom Telegraph Best of the Best Artist
Smart Axe
11151 Trade Center Dr., #106
Rancho Cordova
Father’s Day-Dad’s Cruise on the River, with BBQ!
Sun, June 16, 2019
12:30 PM – 2:00 PM PDT (boarding at 12)
1110 Front Street, Old Sacramento
Docked below Rio City Cafe and Joes Crab Shack
COST Child $39 Adult $59
http://www.rivercityqueen.com/luncheon-cruises/
WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT 18TH ANNUAL GALA
HYATT REGENCY
1209 L STREET
SACRAMENTO
JUNE 20
5:30PM – 8:45PM
http://www.womens-empowerment.org
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WEWorks
Twitter: https://twitter.com/WE_Works
Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus
June 14th @ 7:30PM
June 15th @ 2:00PM
C.K. McClatchy High School
$15 Student
$25 General
$40 VIP (with pre-show Drag performance)
http://www.sacgaymenschorus.org
Grand Opening: 1920’s style
June 15 is the general open house, and an invitation-only
Great Gatsby costume party at 7pm
1011 K Street
Free
CapitalBooksOnK.com
Regency Place Senior Living
http://www.regencyplaceseniorliving.com
Independent Senior Apartments, Assisted Living and Memory Care.
916-681-7800
http://www.regencyplaceseniorliving.com