CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Firefighters battled a fire two-house fire on Glass Slipper Way in Citrus Heights, Wednesday afternoon.

The garage and attic fire was burning near Carriage Court and Three Sisters Court.

After arriving on the scene, firefighters put out one home and continued working on the second.

A woman escaped the fire with her dog but said there were still seven cats inside as the fire burned.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.

This is a developing story.