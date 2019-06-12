BLOOMINGTON, MN - SEPTEMBER 1: A guest creates a special furry friend at the newest Build-A-Bear Workshop at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn., during a special grand opening ceremony on Sept 1, 2015. Build-A-Bear Workshop celebrated the launch of a new look and feel for stores at todayâs ceremony complete with an updated storefront, fresh new logo, and seven-foot-tall stuffer â all part of the companyâs strategy to make its iconic experience even more memorable for guests in Bloomington, Minnesota on September 1, 2015. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for Build-A-Bear)





— Build A Bear is bringing back its “pay your age” promotion but with a few changes this time.

Last year, thousands of shoppers stood in long lines to get their hands on a new fluffy friend. But this year the company has come up with a way to control the crowds.

A limited number of tickets will be awarded to customers who sign up by June 16 on the Build-A-Bear website.