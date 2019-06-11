Marcus Mitchiner loves his job, and it shows.

PARADISE (CBS13) – A traffic-control flagger in Paradise is now a social media star and it’s all because of his small acts of kindness.

His dance moves are inspiring others to pay it forward.

“All the folks that smile and wave, I try to remember everybody’s face,” said Marcus Mitchiner, Total Traffic Control employee.

Kindness can be contagious.

“I love my job; there’s nothing more than what I’d rather be out here doing bringing joy and happiness to the folks in paradise,” said Mitchiner.

That is exactly what Mitchiner is hoping for.

“I dance, do little Fortnite dances for the kids,” he said.

Colby Gomes is among the many kids in Paradise who are “movin’ it like Marcus.”

“Sometimes he’s just like… (does the dance move),” said Gomes.

Mitchiner is the traffic-control flagger they see nearly every day as families rebuild after the Camp Fire.

“You go home and you talk about it with the family. You see that guy? And the kids talk about oh we love him!” said D.J. Gomes.

“Without fail, we know we’re going to see Marcus and he’s going to put a smile on everybody’s faces. It makes a huge difference,” said Wendy Gomes.

That joy and happiness is now lifting spirits beyond city limits after a photo and shout-out on Facebook generated over 1,000 likes.

“That surprised me a little bit…that there were so many likes. I guess people are just looking for the positive,” said Wendy.

Mitchiner is a roadside mood booster for those in the throws of recovery. He’s proof that even a few simple dance moves can help fire victims find a positive new beat.

Total Traffic Control says their employees will remain in Paradise for another few months as they continue to clear debris.