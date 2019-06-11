



The man accused of driving drunk and killing three people — a mom and her two young girls — while they slept in their Stanislaus County home, appeared in court today.

Felix Ferdin of Modesto pled “not guilty” to manslaughter and DUI charges. Police say Ferdin was drunk when he slammed his SUV into a home in the 1200 block of Sam Avenue near Herndon Avenue in an unincorporated area of Stanislaus County just outside of Ceres.

The Stanislaus County Coroner’s office identified the woman killed as 38-year-old Mari Luz Jacinto-Hernandez. Two of Jacinto-Hernandez’s daughters, ages three and five, were also killed in the collision, say the CHP.