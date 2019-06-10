Comments
NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 06: Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley speak onstage at the WBTV Panel Block: The 100 panel during New York Comic Con at Jacob Javits Center on October 6, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for New York Comic Con)
(CNN) – Two stars of the long-running TV series “The 100” have tweeted big personal news: They got hitched.
Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley shared photos and messages late Friday on Twitter:
In the photo, both are wearing wedding bands, and Taylor is holding a bouquet.
The CW recently renewed their post-apocalypse series for its seventh season.
