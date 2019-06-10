Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley shared photos and messages late Friday on Twitter:

In the photo, both are wearing wedding bands, and Taylor is holding a bouquet.

It is with such a full heart that I call @MisElizaJane my wife This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another. Be well be kind. — Bob Morley (@WildpipM) June 8, 2019

The CW recently renewed their post-apocalypse series for its seventh season.

