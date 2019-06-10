



Sacramento will see a return of last week’s hot temperatures in the coming days, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Temperatures will reach a high of 103 degrees on Tuesday, then drop a bit from Saturday to Sunday.

The coming days will also bring partly cloudy skies, expected to last through Wednesday. Skies will begin clearing on Thursday.

Winds will remain light through the week, with the highest speeds on Thursday at just 9 mph.

This story was created automatically using Saildrone’s local weather forecast data, then reviewed by an editor. We also incorporate historic weather data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.