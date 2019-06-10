RUMSEY (CBS13) – Firefighters are gaining ground on the Sand Fire burning in Yolo County.

As of Monday evening, containment of the wildfire – which started in the area of Sand Creek, near the community of Guinda, on Saturday – is up to 50 percent. The size still stands at 2,200 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters say the focus remains on containing the fire. Crews have been busy fighting hot spots on Monday as temperatures across the Sacramento Valley soared past 100 degrees.

Lack of humidity is a concern for crews on Monday as these conditions could cause more sparks, firefighters say.

About 120 people had to evacuate over the weekend, but they’ve since been lifted. Firefighters say flames did get close to some properties, but only seven non-residential structures have been destroyed. Many neighbors stayed, however, but Rumsey Canyon Road had its power cut.

Highway 16 remains closed between Highway 20 and County Road 45 due to the wildfire.