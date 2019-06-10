NORTH HIGHLANDS (CBS13) – A “cat in distress story” had a happy ending Monday after a kitten was rescued from a tree in North Highlands.

The kitten was heard crying for help by Amy Lorentz over the weekend. She says the fire department was unable to reach the kitten with a ladder, but thanks to the help of a local business owner with the right equipment, that kitten is now safely back on the ground.

“I would not have been able to sleep with this little guy up there; and look how sweet he is,” she said. “He’s not feral He’s super active and happy, smells like kitty cat food now, and ready to play.”

The kitten’s owner has not come forward. For now, the kitten will go to a foster home then hopefully to a permanent home.