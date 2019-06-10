EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – The El Dorado County County District Attorney’s Office is asking the public to help identify possible victims of a man who was allegedly linked to two murders — one in 1976 and one in 1977.

Using a public DNA database, the El Dorado Cold Case Task Force constructed a family tree from a blood stain collected from the shirts of one of the victims and DNA recovered from another victim. The previously unidentified DNA led investigators to Joseph Holt, who had passed away in 2014, according to a statement from the D.A.’s office.

Holt was born in 1947 in San Jose and and graduated from Cupertino High School and UC Berkeley. He went on to become a real estate agent in South Lake Tahoe.

Anyone with information about Holt is asked to contact the El Dorado County Cold Case Homicide Task Force Tip Line at (530) 621-4590.