



Monday’s triple-digit temperatures had people across the region trying to stay cool — especially those without electricity.

The temperatures were so hot that power went out on some neighborhoods in West Sacramento.

John Thompson has had his generator for 11 years. It’s perfect for days like this. He is suffering from COPD and needed it to run his medical devices and everything else in his house.

ALSO: Yolo County First Responders Battle Heat During Sand Fire

“Heat it’s very hard, like I probably got to sit down right about now,” he said.

Just down the road, drivers on Jefferson Boulevard were looking both ways with traffic signals out. Crews from PG&E were looking for trouble spots.

But the heat was no trouble for the Sanchez family who cooled off at Discovery Park.

“I didn’t think it was going to be this hot this summer and out of no where it was this hot it’s nice it’s good we need it I need the heat,” said Sanchez.

Ten-year-old Addison felt the same way

“We can go in the water and cool down and it gives then better reason to take us to water parks,” she said.

In Land Park, others cooled down by spending money at Gunther’s. The line up tonight was out the door.

“It’s too hot too soon…a couple of weeks ago it was raining and how it’s 104 degrees,” said Reid Harris.

It will only get hotter tomorrow so Thompson says he will keep his generator close by.

“I’m still getting use to it,” he said.

We’ll have more of the same weather tomorrow. People who have problems with the heat are encouraged to stay indoors with the blinds drawn. If you have an ac unit run that as well.