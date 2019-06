PLACERVILLE (CBS) – A woman’s car was severely damaged when it hit a tree Sunday morning in Placerville.

Around 9 a.m., the driver, a female, was driving on Club View Drive, east of Latrobe Road, when she reached for her yoga mat and bag, then swerved off the road and hit a tree, according to the CHP.

Fortunately, the driver only received minor injuries.

The tree was sheared off at its base, becoming lodged in the car’s bumper.