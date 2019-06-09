Freeport Wine Country Inn
8201 Freeport Boulevard
Sacramento
916.665.9500
Seventh Annual Equine Health Fair
Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Loomis Basin Equine Medical Center
2973 Penryn Road, Penryn, CA 95663
COST Free
Gone Fishing Weekends at Bass Pro Shops
Sunday, June 9
Saturday & Sunday June 15 & 16
SacAnime Summer 2019
Sacramento Convention Center
1400 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95814
Sunday Only $30
Sunday Exhibitor Room Only $20
Children (Age 8 and under) Free
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacanime-summer-2019-3/
Summer Sanders Swim Meet
June 6-9 – Races start at 8:30 a.m. Friday-Sunday
Roseville Aquatics Complex
COST FREE Admission
https://www.placertourism.com/events/summer-sanders-swim-meet/
https://www.teamunify.com/team/pscca/page/meets/summer-sanders-senior-meet
Constellation
Until June 14, 2019
ArdenUnchARTed.com
SacPride 2019
Capitol Mall Greens
1300 7th Street, Capitol Mall, Sacramento, CA 95814
Jun 8, 2019 at 11:00 am – 05:00 pm
Jun 9, 2019 at 11:00 am – 05:00 pm
One-Day Pass $10
Weekend Pass $15
VIP Pass $150
https://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacpride-2019/
Festa Italiana
413 E. Lockeford Street
Today 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM
Tickets are $10
https://www.visitlodi.com/events-calendar/festa-italiana1/
SAN JOAQUIN AGFEST
San Joaquin County Fairgrounds
1658 S Airport Way Stockton
Today – June 15th
https://www.visitstockton.org/events/san-joaquin-agfest-junior-show-and-auction/
High Speed Power Boat Hydroplane Races
613 Mossdale Rd Lathrop CA
Today
11 AM – 4 PM
$10 parking
http://www.boatracingr11.com/D/
https://www.visitstockton.org/events/quake-at-the-quarry-hydroplane-races/
Pizza Rock
https://www.yelp.com/events/sacramento-yelp-presents-sac-pizza-week