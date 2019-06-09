Freeport Wine Country Inn

8201 Freeport Boulevard

Sacramento

916.665.9500

Seventh Annual Equine Health Fair

Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Loomis Basin Equine Medical Center

2973 Penryn Road, Penryn, CA 95663

COST Free

Gone Fishing Weekends at Bass Pro Shops

Sunday, June 9

Saturday & Sunday June 15 & 16

SacAnime Summer 2019

Sacramento Convention Center

1400 J Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Sunday Only $30

Sunday Exhibitor Room Only $20

Children (Age 8 and under) Free

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacanime-summer-2019-3/

Summer Sanders Swim Meet

June 6-9 – Races start at 8:30 a.m. Friday-Sunday

Roseville Aquatics Complex

COST FREE Admission

https://www.placertourism.com/events/summer-sanders-swim-meet/

https://www.teamunify.com/team/pscca/page/meets/summer-sanders-senior-meet

Constellation

Until June 14, 2019

ArdenUnchARTed.com

SacPride 2019

Capitol Mall Greens

1300 7th Street, Capitol Mall, Sacramento, CA 95814

Jun 8, 2019 at 11:00 am – 05:00 pm

Jun 9, 2019 at 11:00 am – 05:00 pm

One-Day Pass $10

Weekend Pass $15

VIP Pass $150

https://www.sacramento365.com/event/sacpride-2019/

Festa Italiana

413 E. Lockeford Street

Today 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Tickets are $10

https://www.visitlodi.com/events-calendar/festa-italiana1/

SAN JOAQUIN AGFEST

San Joaquin County Fairgrounds

1658 S Airport Way Stockton

Today – June 15th

https://www.visitstockton.org/events/san-joaquin-agfest-junior-show-and-auction/

High Speed Power Boat Hydroplane Races

613 Mossdale Rd Lathrop CA

Today

11 AM – 4 PM

$10 parking

http://www.boatracingr11.com/D/

https://www.visitstockton.org/events/quake-at-the-quarry-hydroplane-races/

Michael Marks

Your Produce Man

Pizza Rock

https://www.yelp.com/events/sacramento-yelp-presents-sac-pizza-week